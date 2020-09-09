Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Local land owner Sheldon Rubin wants to build a 378-unit multifamily property with a 23,790-square-foot retail component in Lake Worth, Fla It is being planned for a 258-acre site at 8450 Lake Worth Road, which...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hudson Capital Group and Barron Commercial Development has filed plans to build a 138-room hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The nine-story property is being planned for a development site at 10007 East Las...
Orlando Business Journal TSG Development Inc is planning to build a 299,709-square-foot industrial project in Clermont, Fla, about 22 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Orlando developer has proposed building the property on 364 acres along Hartle Road,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Armada Hoffler Properties Inc is teaming with Terwilliger Pappas to build a 223-unit apartment property in downtown Gainesville, Ga, about 54 miles northeast of Atlanta Ground on the $52 million project, dubbed Solis...
Real Estate NJ A venture of PGIM Real Estate and JG Petrucci Co is planning to build the 511,200-square-foot Phillipsburg Logistics Center in Phillipsburg, NJ The industrial building is being developed on a 66-acre site at 39-41 Strykers Road, less...
Houston CityBizList Colliers International has brokered the sale of a 132,000-square-foot distribution center in Houston Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed FedEx Ground fully leases the property, which sits on 1816...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co is building a 27-story office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being built at 2401 McKinney Ave, near Maple Avenue It will have 670,000 square feet of office space, a 15,000-sf retail...
Dallas Morning News Cushman & Wakefield is marketing for sale Sherry Lane Place, a 20-story office building that’s part of the Preston Center complex in Dallas An unidentified New York real estate investment partnership owns the property,...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Stuart Shaw Family Partnership Ltd and Sycamore Strategies LLC has proposed developing a 130-unit apartment property in Dallas The property, with a mix of market-rate and affordable units, is being built on the site...
Dallas Morning News Swiss American CDMO is building a 131,760-square-foot industrial facility in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The company, which manufactures skin- and wound-care products, is developing the property at 1540 Luma Road The...