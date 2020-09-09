Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MCR Hotels has paid $408 million, or $242,857/room, for the 168-room Royalton Hotel in Manhattan The company, which has offices in New York and Dallas, bought the property from a venture of Rockpoint Group...
Starwood Property Trust Inc has provided $94 million of financing to help fund Magna Hospitality Group's $1151 million, or $371,290/room, purchase of the 310-room Embassy Suites hotel in midtown Manhattan The financing retired a $10875 million CMBS...
South Florida Business Journal Local land owner Sheldon Rubin wants to build a 378-unit multifamily property with a 23,790-square-foot retail component in Lake Worth, Fla It is being planned for a 258-acre site at 8450 Lake Worth Road, which...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hudson Capital Group and Barron Commercial Development has filed plans to build a 138-room hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The nine-story property is being planned for a development site at 10007 East Las...
Orlando Business Journal TSG Development Inc is planning to build a 299,709-square-foot industrial project in Clermont, Fla, about 22 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Orlando developer has proposed building the property on 364 acres along Hartle Road,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Armada Hoffler Properties Inc is teaming with Terwilliger Pappas to build a 223-unit apartment property in downtown Gainesville, Ga, about 54 miles northeast of Atlanta Ground on the $52 million project, dubbed Solis...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp has restructured its lease with the Eleven Madison Park restaurant that sits at the base of 11 Madison Ave, a 23 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Daniel Humm, the restaurant’s owner and chef,...
The $4325 million mortgage that Berkadia Commercial Mortgage had provided to facilitate the $6735 million acquisition of the 218-unit AMLI Flagler Village apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, was funded by Freddie Mac The loan has a 10-year...
Los Angeles Business Journal TA Realty has bought the 70-unit Avalon Venice Apartments in Venice, Calif, for $65 million, or $928,571/unit The Boston real estate investment company purchased the building, at 512 Rose Ave, from AvalonBay Communities...