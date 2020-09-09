Log In or Subscribe to read more
Starwood Property Trust Inc has provided $94 million of financing to help fund Magna Hospitality Group's $1151 million, or $371,290/room, purchase of the 310-room Embassy Suites hotel in midtown Manhattan The financing retired a $10875 million CMBS...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rialto Capital Advisors has sold the 295,134-square-foot Doral Corporate Center in Doral, Fla, for $43 million, or about $14570/sf An affiliate of Banyan Street Capital bought the two-building property,...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp has restructured its lease with the Eleven Madison Park restaurant that sits at the base of 11 Madison Ave, a 23 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Daniel Humm, the restaurant’s owner and chef,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Bank of Texas has provided $125 million of financing against the 736,572-square-foot office complex at 55 Corporate Drive in Bridgewater, NJ The interest-only loan has a five-year...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $105 million of financing against the Bronx Logistics Center, a 12 million-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed in the Bronx, NY JLL arranged the financing, which allowed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nitya Capital’s purchase of the 466,159-square-foot One Westchase Center office building in downtown Houston involved the assumption of the property’s indebtedness, including a $47 million CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nearly all the alternative lenders that Moody’s Investors Service rates had increased their cash holdings in the second quarter when compared with a year ago, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted...
A group of lenders led by Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank has provided $600 million of financing to fund SL Green Realty Corp’s redevelopment of 410 Tenth Ave, a 636,044-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area The...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that malls in New York City can re-open on Sept 9, but only at 50 percent capacity Malls in other parts of the state were allowed to re-open in July Indoor dining in the city is still...