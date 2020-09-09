Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rialto Capital Advisors has sold the 295,134-square-foot Doral Corporate Center in Doral, Fla, for $43 million, or about $14570/sf An affiliate of Banyan Street Capital bought the two-building property,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hudson Capital Group and Barron Commercial Development has filed plans to build a 138-room hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The nine-story property is being planned for a development site at 10007 East Las...
Orlando Business Journal TSG Development Inc is planning to build a 299,709-square-foot industrial project in Clermont, Fla, about 22 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Orlando developer has proposed building the property on 364 acres along Hartle Road,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Armada Hoffler Properties Inc is teaming with Terwilliger Pappas to build a 223-unit apartment property in downtown Gainesville, Ga, about 54 miles northeast of Atlanta Ground on the $52 million project, dubbed Solis...
Real Estate NJ A venture of PGIM Real Estate and JG Petrucci Co is planning to build the 511,200-square-foot Phillipsburg Logistics Center in Phillipsburg, NJ The industrial building is being developed on a 66-acre site at 39-41 Strykers Road, less...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co is building a 27-story office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being built at 2401 McKinney Ave, near Maple Avenue It will have 670,000 square feet of office space, a 15,000-sf retail...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Stuart Shaw Family Partnership Ltd and Sycamore Strategies LLC has proposed developing a 130-unit apartment property in Dallas The property, with a mix of market-rate and affordable units, is being built on the site...
Dallas Morning News Swiss American CDMO is building a 131,760-square-foot industrial facility in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The company, which manufactures skin- and wound-care products, is developing the property at 1540 Luma Road The...
Houston Business Journal Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development has started construction on a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in Baytown, Texas, about 26 miles east of Houston The property, dubbed Cedar Port Trade Center, is being built as...