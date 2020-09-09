Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Local land owner Sheldon Rubin wants to build a 378-unit multifamily property with a 23,790-square-foot retail component in Lake Worth, Fla It is being planned for a 258-acre site at 8450 Lake Worth Road, which...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hudson Capital Group and Barron Commercial Development has filed plans to build a 138-room hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The nine-story property is being planned for a development site at 10007 East Las...
Orlando Business Journal TSG Development Inc is planning to build a 299,709-square-foot industrial project in Clermont, Fla, about 22 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Orlando developer has proposed building the property on 364 acres along Hartle Road,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Armada Hoffler Properties Inc is teaming with Terwilliger Pappas to build a 223-unit apartment property in downtown Gainesville, Ga, about 54 miles northeast of Atlanta Ground on the $52 million project, dubbed Solis...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp has restructured its lease with the Eleven Madison Park restaurant that sits at the base of 11 Madison Ave, a 23 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Daniel Humm, the restaurant’s owner and chef,...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co is building a 27-story office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being built at 2401 McKinney Ave, near Maple Avenue It will have 670,000 square feet of office space, a 15,000-sf retail...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Stuart Shaw Family Partnership Ltd and Sycamore Strategies LLC has proposed developing a 130-unit apartment property in Dallas The property, with a mix of market-rate and affordable units, is being built on the site...
Dallas Morning News Swiss American CDMO is building a 131,760-square-foot industrial facility in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The company, which manufactures skin- and wound-care products, is developing the property at 1540 Luma Road The...
Houston Business Journal Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development has started construction on a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in Baytown, Texas, about 26 miles east of Houston The property, dubbed Cedar Port Trade Center, is being built as...