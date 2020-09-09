Log In or Subscribe to read more
Starwood Property Trust Inc has provided $94 million of financing to help fund Magna Hospitality Group's $1151 million, or $371,290/room, purchase of the 310-room Embassy Suites hotel in midtown Manhattan The financing retired a $10875 million CMBS...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rialto Capital Advisors has sold the 295,134-square-foot Doral Corporate Center in Doral, Fla, for $43 million, or about $14570/sf An affiliate of Banyan Street Capital bought the two-building property,...
Real Estate NJ A venture of PGIM Real Estate and JG Petrucci Co is planning to build the 511,200-square-foot Phillipsburg Logistics Center in Phillipsburg, NJ The industrial building is being developed on a 66-acre site at 39-41 Strykers Road, less...
The $4325 million mortgage that Berkadia Commercial Mortgage had provided to facilitate the $6735 million acquisition of the 218-unit AMLI Flagler Village apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, was funded by Freddie Mac The loan has a 10-year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Bank of Texas has provided $125 million of financing against the 736,572-square-foot office complex at 55 Corporate Drive in Bridgewater, NJ The interest-only loan has a five-year...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $105 million of financing against the Bronx Logistics Center, a 12 million-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed in the Bronx, NY JLL arranged the financing, which allowed...
The Real Deal A company controlled by Robert Cheung has paid $15 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 30-unit apartment property at 21 Montrose Ave in Brooklyn, NY It bought the property from Moshe Blum, who had purchased the site on which the...
The Real Deal AB & Sons has paid $155 million for the development site at 2870 Ocean Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company, which is managed by the Chetrit family, plans to build apartment units on the site, which has 130,000 buildable square...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nitya Capital’s purchase of the 466,159-square-foot One Westchase Center office building in downtown Houston involved the assumption of the property’s indebtedness, including a $47 million CMBS...