Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MCR Hotels has paid $408 million, or $242,857/room, for the 168-room Royalton Hotel in Manhattan The company, which has offices in New York and Dallas, bought the property from a venture of Rockpoint Group...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rialto Capital Advisors has sold the 295,134-square-foot Doral Corporate Center in Doral, Fla, for $43 million, or about $14570/sf An affiliate of Banyan Street Capital bought the two-building property,...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp has restructured its lease with the Eleven Madison Park restaurant that sits at the base of 11 Madison Ave, a 23 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Daniel Humm, the restaurant’s owner and chef,...
The $4325 million mortgage that Berkadia Commercial Mortgage had provided to facilitate the $6735 million acquisition of the 218-unit AMLI Flagler Village apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, was funded by Freddie Mac The loan has a 10-year...
Los Angeles Business Journal TA Realty has bought the 70-unit Avalon Venice Apartments in Venice, Calif, for $65 million, or $928,571/unit The Boston real estate investment company purchased the building, at 512 Rose Ave, from AvalonBay Communities...
Houston CityBizList Colliers International has brokered the sale of a 132,000-square-foot distribution center in Houston Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed FedEx Ground fully leases the property, which sits on 1816...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Bank of Texas has provided $125 million of financing against the 736,572-square-foot office complex at 55 Corporate Drive in Bridgewater, NJ The interest-only loan has a five-year...
Magma Equities has paid $27 million, or $139,175/unit, for the 194-unit Charleston Hall Apartments in Smyrna, Tenn The Manhattan Beach, Calif, apartment specialist, which targets class-B properties that it repositions, bought the 34-year-old...
The Connor Group has paid $105 million, or $350,000/unit, for the 300-unit Broadstone Lowry Apartments in Denver The Dayton, Ohio, real estate investment company bought the property, at 8505 Lowry Blvd, from Alliance Residential Co, which was...