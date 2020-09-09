Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MCR Hotels has paid $408 million, or $242,857/room, for the 168-room Royalton Hotel in Manhattan The company, which has offices in New York and Dallas, bought the property from a venture of Rockpoint Group...
Starwood Property Trust Inc has provided $94 million of financing to help fund Magna Hospitality Group's $1151 million, or $371,290/room, purchase of the 310-room Embassy Suites hotel in midtown Manhattan The financing retired a $10875 million CMBS...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rialto Capital Advisors has sold the 295,134-square-foot Doral Corporate Center in Doral, Fla, for $43 million, or about $14570/sf An affiliate of Banyan Street Capital bought the two-building property,...
Houston CityBizList Colliers International has brokered the sale of a 132,000-square-foot distribution center in Houston Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed FedEx Ground fully leases the property, which sits on 1816...
Magma Equities has paid $27 million, or $139,175/unit, for the 194-unit Charleston Hall Apartments in Smyrna, Tenn The Manhattan Beach, Calif, apartment specialist, which targets class-B properties that it repositions, bought the 34-year-old...
The Connor Group has paid $105 million, or $350,000/unit, for the 300-unit Broadstone Lowry Apartments in Denver The Dayton, Ohio, real estate investment company bought the property, at 8505 Lowry Blvd, from Alliance Residential Co, which was...
The Real Deal A company controlled by Robert Cheung has paid $15 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 30-unit apartment property at 21 Montrose Ave in Brooklyn, NY It bought the property from Moshe Blum, who had purchased the site on which the...
The Real Deal AB & Sons has paid $155 million for the development site at 2870 Ocean Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company, which is managed by the Chetrit family, plans to build apartment units on the site, which has 130,000 buildable square...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nitya Capital’s purchase of the 466,159-square-foot One Westchase Center office building in downtown Houston involved the assumption of the property’s indebtedness, including a $47 million CMBS...