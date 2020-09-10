Log In or Subscribe to read more
BizNow The Social Security Administration is planning to reduce its office footprint in the Washington, DC, area It is looking to consolidate three leases with a combined 430,000 square feet to one building with 205,000 sf The proposal requires...
Philadelphia Inquirer The board of the Delaware River Waterfront Corp has chosen the Durst Organization to redevelop a 35-acre site along Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia Durst, of New York, plans on investing $22 billion in the 35...
Boston Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit against Rockpoint Group, claiming the Boston investment manager did not reimburse the co-working company for construction and renovation work at 100 Summer St in Boston In its suit, which was filed...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp is offering for sale the 209-unit apartment project at 185 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $400 million The 31-story building...
South Florida Business Journal The University of Miami has sold a 155-acre development site in Miami where a 158,600-square-foot Walmart Supercenter will be built Ram Realty Advisors bought the site, at 15601 SW 127th Ave, for $9 million The...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has broken ground on a 221-unit apartment project in Miami’s Lincoln Gardens neighborhood The property, which is being built in three phases, is going up on nine acres at 4771 NW 24th Court It...
South Florida Business Journal Corporate Coaches Inc has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Hollywood, Fla The limousine rental company owns the proposed project’s development site at 4500 South State Road 7, which currently is home...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hyperion Group and Winter Properties has proposed building a 424-unit apartment complex in West Palm Beach, Fla Plans for the 17-story property, which is being proposed for a 139-acre site at 350 South...
South Florida Business Journal Local land owner Sheldon Rubin wants to build a 378-unit multifamily property with a 23,790-square-foot retail component in Lake Worth, Fla It is being planned for a 258-acre site at 8450 Lake Worth Road, which...