South Florida Business Journal The University of Miami has sold a 155-acre development site in Miami where a 158,600-square-foot Walmart Supercenter will be built Ram Realty Advisors bought the site, at 15601 SW 127th Ave, for $9 million The...
South Florida Business Journal Corporate Coaches Inc has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Hollywood, Fla The limousine rental company owns the proposed project’s development site at 4500 South State Road 7, which currently is home...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hyperion Group and Winter Properties has proposed building a 424-unit apartment complex in West Palm Beach, Fla Plans for the 17-story property, which is being proposed for a 139-acre site at 350 South...
South Florida Business Journal Local land owner Sheldon Rubin wants to build a 378-unit multifamily property with a 23,790-square-foot retail component in Lake Worth, Fla It is being planned for a 258-acre site at 8450 Lake Worth Road, which...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rialto Capital Advisors has sold the 295,134-square-foot Doral Corporate Center in Doral, Fla, for $43 million, or about $14570/sf An affiliate of Banyan Street Capital bought the two-building property,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hudson Capital Group and Barron Commercial Development has filed plans to build a 138-room hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The nine-story property is being planned for a development site at 10007 East Las...
Orlando Business Journal TSG Development Inc is planning to build a 299,709-square-foot industrial project in Clermont, Fla, about 22 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Orlando developer has proposed building the property on 364 acres along Hartle Road,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Armada Hoffler Properties Inc is teaming with Terwilliger Pappas to build a 223-unit apartment property in downtown Gainesville, Ga, about 54 miles northeast of Atlanta Ground on the $52 million project, dubbed Solis...
Real Estate NJ A venture of PGIM Real Estate and JG Petrucci Co is planning to build the 511,200-square-foot Phillipsburg Logistics Center in Phillipsburg, NJ The industrial building is being developed on a 66-acre site at 39-41 Strykers Road, less...