BizNow The Social Security Administration is planning to reduce its office footprint in the Washington, DC, area It is looking to consolidate three leases with a combined 430,000 square feet to one building with 205,000 sf The proposal requires...
Boston Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit against Rockpoint Group, claiming the Boston investment manager did not reimburse the co-working company for construction and renovation work at 100 Summer St in Boston In its suit, which was filed...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp is offering for sale the 209-unit apartment project at 185 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $400 million The 31-story building...
Real Estate NJ A venture of PGIM Real Estate and JG Petrucci Co is planning to build the 511,200-square-foot Phillipsburg Logistics Center in Phillipsburg, NJ The industrial building is being developed on a 66-acre site at 39-41 Strykers Road, less...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp has restructured its lease with the Eleven Madison Park restaurant that sits at the base of 11 Madison Ave, a 23 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Daniel Humm, the restaurant’s owner and chef,...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $105 million of financing against the Bronx Logistics Center, a 12 million-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed in the Bronx, NY JLL arranged the financing, which allowed...
The Real Deal A company controlled by Robert Cheung has paid $15 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 30-unit apartment property at 21 Montrose Ave in Brooklyn, NY It bought the property from Moshe Blum, who had purchased the site on which the...
The Real Deal AB & Sons has paid $155 million for the development site at 2870 Ocean Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company, which is managed by the Chetrit family, plans to build apartment units on the site, which has 130,000 buildable square...
Dallas Morning News Earl Owen Co has signed a lease for 101,000 square feet of industrial space at 1135 West Trinity Mills Road in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas Lee & Associates negotiated the lease The landlord was not...