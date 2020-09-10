Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Dermot Co has paid $755 million, or $177,230/unit, for the 426-unit Addison Park apartment property in Charlotte, NC The New York apartment specialist acquired the complex from Waterton Associates, a Chicago investment manager that...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has sold a 51,700-square-foot office building at 6059 Cornerstone Court West in San Diego for $206 million, or $39845/sf The buyer was not identified CBRE represented the seller in the transaction Buchanan Street, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MCR Hotels has paid $408 million, or $242,857/room, for the 168-room Royalton Hotel in Manhattan The company, which has offices in New York and Dallas, bought the property from a venture of Rockpoint Group...
Starwood Property Trust Inc has provided $94 million of financing to help fund Magna Hospitality Group's $1151 million, or $371,290/room, purchase of the 310-room Embassy Suites hotel in midtown Manhattan The financing retired a $10875 million CMBS...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rialto Capital Advisors has sold the 295,134-square-foot Doral Corporate Center in Doral, Fla, for $43 million, or about $14570/sf An affiliate of Banyan Street Capital bought the two-building property,...
Los Angeles Business Journal TA Realty has bought the 70-unit Avalon Venice Apartments in Venice, Calif, for $65 million, or $928,571/unit The Boston real estate investment company purchased the building, at 512 Rose Ave, from AvalonBay Communities...
Houston CityBizList Colliers International has brokered the sale of a 132,000-square-foot distribution center in Houston Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed FedEx Ground fully leases the property, which sits on 1816...
Magma Equities has paid $27 million, or $139,175/unit, for the 194-unit Charleston Hall Apartments in Smyrna, Tenn The Manhattan Beach, Calif, apartment specialist, which targets class-B properties that it repositions, bought the 34-year-old...
The Connor Group has paid $105 million, or $350,000/unit, for the 300-unit Broadstone Lowry Apartments in Denver The Dayton, Ohio, real estate investment company bought the property, at 8505 Lowry Blvd, from Alliance Residential Co, which was...