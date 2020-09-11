Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Daniel Corp has obtained a $689 million construction loan for the development of a 19-story apartment project in Tampa, Fla The 324-unit project is being built at Channelside Drive and East Twiggs Street in the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Davis Group has proposed developing a three-building commercial project in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The property is being planned for a 44-acre site at the intersection of Westside and Sanctuary parkways...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has lined up a $36 million construction loan for the development of a 240-unit apartment project in Miami Bank OZK was the lender The eight-story property, dubbed Soleste Spring Gardens, is being built...
The Real Deal Edward J Minskoff Equities has proposed developing a 220,000-square-foot office building at 35 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer in March paid the Forman Group $615 million for the property’s half-acre development...
Dallas Morning News Coast Southwest is planning to develop an office and industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Placentia, Calif, company is building the property, with more than 100,000 square feet at 5215 Bear Creek Court,...
Baltimore Business Journal A 168-room Canopy by Hilton hotel is opening on Oct 15 at 1201 Wills St in Baltimore The property’s opening was set for March, but was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic A venture of Armada Hoffler...
Philadelphia Inquirer The board of the Delaware River Waterfront Corp has chosen the Durst Organization to redevelop a 35-acre site along Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia Durst, of New York, plans on investing $22 billion in the 35...
Boston Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit against Rockpoint Group, claiming the Boston investment manager did not reimburse the co-working company for construction and renovation work at 100 Summer St in Boston In its suit, which was filed...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp is offering for sale the 209-unit apartment project at 185 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $400 million The 31-story building...