Tampa Bay Business Journal Daniel Corp has obtained a $689 million construction loan for the development of a 19-story apartment project in Tampa, Fla The 324-unit project is being built at Channelside Drive and East Twiggs Street in the...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Centro Cityworks and Ascent Real Estate Capital has bought a development site at 222 West Blvd in Charlotte, NC, for a planned residential project The Charlotte real estate companies plan to build 132...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Davis Group has proposed developing a three-building commercial project in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The property is being planned for a 44-acre site at the intersection of Westside and Sanctuary parkways...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has lined up a $36 million construction loan for the development of a 240-unit apartment project in Miami Bank OZK was the lender The eight-story property, dubbed Soleste Spring Gardens, is being built...
Bloomberg Barclays is considering relocating its US headquarters to Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The bank’s currently houses its operations at 745 Seventh Ave, a 1 million-square-foot building that sits between West 49th and...
Dallas Morning News Coast Southwest is planning to develop an office and industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Placentia, Calif, company is building the property, with more than 100,000 square feet at 5215 Bear Creek Court,...
Baltimore Business Journal A 168-room Canopy by Hilton hotel is opening on Oct 15 at 1201 Wills St in Baltimore The property’s opening was set for March, but was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic A venture of Armada Hoffler...
Philadelphia Inquirer The board of the Delaware River Waterfront Corp has chosen the Durst Organization to redevelop a 35-acre site along Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia Durst, of New York, plans on investing $22 billion in the 35...
Boston Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit against Rockpoint Group, claiming the Boston investment manager did not reimburse the co-working company for construction and renovation work at 100 Summer St in Boston In its suit, which was filed...