Log In or Subscribe to read more
JLL Capital Markets’ retail team has brokered the sale of the 103,000-square-foot Wegmans grocery store that anchors the Twin Lakes Center mixed-use property in Cary, NC As reported, Realty Income Corp, a San Diego REIT, bought the store for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Covenant Capital Group has paid $317 million, or $176,111/unit, for the 180-unit Hamptons apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Nashville, Tenn, investment manager bought the complex from Redwood Capital...
Multi-Housing News Mill Creek Residential Trust has sold the 288-unit Modera First Hill apartments in Seattle for $125 million, or $434,027/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, real estate investment company sold the building, which is still under construction...
Dallas Morning News Berkshire Property Holdings has purchased a pair of apartment properties with a combined 568 units in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas, for an undisclosed price An unidentified local investor was the seller The properties...
The Dermot Co has paid $755 million, or $177,230/unit, for the 426-unit Addison Park apartment property in Charlotte, NC The New York apartment specialist acquired the complex from Waterton Associates, a Chicago investment manager that...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has sold a 51,700-square-foot office building at 6059 Cornerstone Court West in San Diego for $206 million, or $39845/sf The buyer was not identified CBRE represented the seller in the transaction Buchanan Street, a...
KKR & Co has paid $217 million, or $10560/sf, for the Atlanta Last-Mile Center, a 205,541-square-foot industrial property next to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport The investment manager bought the property, on 30 acres at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MCR Hotels has paid $408 million, or $242,857/room, for the 168-room Royalton Hotel in Manhattan The company, which has offices in New York and Dallas, bought the property from a venture of Rockpoint Group...
Starwood Property Trust Inc has provided $94 million of financing to help fund Magna Hospitality Group's $1151 million, or $371,290/room, purchase of the 310-room Embassy Suites hotel in midtown Manhattan The financing retired a $10875 million CMBS...