Tampa Bay Business Journal Daniel Corp has obtained a $689 million construction loan for the development of a 19-story apartment project in Tampa, Fla The 324-unit project is being built at Channelside Drive and East Twiggs Street in the...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Centro Cityworks and Ascent Real Estate Capital has bought a development site at 222 West Blvd in Charlotte, NC, for a planned residential project The Charlotte real estate companies plan to build 132...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Davis Group has proposed developing a three-building commercial project in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The property is being planned for a 44-acre site at the intersection of Westside and Sanctuary parkways...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has lined up a $36 million construction loan for the development of a 240-unit apartment project in Miami Bank OZK was the lender The eight-story property, dubbed Soleste Spring Gardens, is being built...
The Real Deal Edward J Minskoff Equities has proposed developing a 220,000-square-foot office building at 35 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer in March paid the Forman Group $615 million for the property’s half-acre development...
Dallas Morning News Xenia Hotels & Resorts is offering for sale the Fairmont Dallas and the Marriott Dallas Downtown hotels in that Texas city Hodges Ward Elliott has the listing for the properties, which are worth about $200 million, according...
Dallas Morning News Berkshire Property Holdings has purchased a pair of apartment properties with a combined 568 units in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas, for an undisclosed price An unidentified local investor was the seller The properties...
Baltimore Business Journal A 168-room Canopy by Hilton hotel is opening on Oct 15 at 1201 Wills St in Baltimore The property’s opening was set for March, but was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic A venture of Armada Hoffler...
Philadelphia Inquirer The board of the Delaware River Waterfront Corp has chosen the Durst Organization to redevelop a 35-acre site along Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia Durst, of New York, plans on investing $22 billion in the 35...