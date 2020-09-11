Log In or Subscribe to read more
The 317-unit Cameron Apartments in Las Vegas has been sold for $32 million, or $100,946/unit The property, at 4600 Sirius Ave, was sold by Marquina Properties of Kennewick, Wash, to the Cacao Living Trust of Milpitas, Calif Berkadia Commercial...
JLL Capital Markets’ retail team has brokered the sale of the 103,000-square-foot Wegmans grocery store that anchors the Twin Lakes Center mixed-use property in Cary, NC As reported, Realty Income Corp, a San Diego REIT, bought the store for...
Multi-Housing News Mill Creek Residential Trust has sold the 288-unit Modera First Hill apartments in Seattle for $125 million, or $434,027/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, real estate investment company sold the building, which is still under construction...
Dallas Morning News Berkshire Property Holdings has purchased a pair of apartment properties with a combined 568 units in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas, for an undisclosed price An unidentified local investor was the seller The properties...
The Dermot Co has paid $755 million, or $177,230/unit, for the 426-unit Addison Park apartment property in Charlotte, NC The New York apartment specialist acquired the complex from Waterton Associates, a Chicago investment manager that...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has sold a 51,700-square-foot office building at 6059 Cornerstone Court West in San Diego for $206 million, or $39845/sf The buyer was not identified CBRE represented the seller in the transaction Buchanan Street, a...
KKR & Co has paid $217 million, or $10560/sf, for the Atlanta Last-Mile Center, a 205,541-square-foot industrial property next to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport The investment manager bought the property, on 30 acres at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MCR Hotels has paid $408 million, or $242,857/room, for the 168-room Royalton Hotel in Manhattan The company, which has offices in New York and Dallas, bought the property from a venture of Rockpoint Group...
Starwood Property Trust Inc has provided $94 million of financing to help fund Magna Hospitality Group's $1151 million, or $371,290/room, purchase of the 310-room Embassy Suites hotel in midtown Manhattan The financing retired a $10875 million CMBS...