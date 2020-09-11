Log In or Subscribe to read more
Goldman Sachs and American General Life Insurance Co have provided $240 million of financing to fund the purchase, by a venture of SHVO and Deutsche Finance America, of 333 South Wabash Ave, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Chicago's East...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $109 million of Freddie Mac financing against Bradlee Danvers, a 433-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Danvers, Mass The loan allowed the property’s...
Morgan Stanley has provided $46 million of fixed-rate financing against Chasewood Technology Park, a 463,969-square-foot office property in Houston The loan helped facilitate Nitya Capital’s purchase of the four-building complex, on 104 acres...
Multi-Housing News Mill Creek Residential Trust has sold the 288-unit Modera First Hill apartments in Seattle for $125 million, or $434,027/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, real estate investment company sold the building, which is still under construction...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank is said to be offering for sale a restructured loan, whose balance originally was $63 million, against the 239-room Fairfield Inn & Suites New York Midtown Manhattan Hotel in the...
The two seasoned executives have joined forces with an Invictus Capital Partners unit to launch a small-balance alternative lender, Verus Commercial Real Estate Finance, that pursues relatively small to middle-market loans It's looking to carve out...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated $68 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Lion Real Estate Group’s $8325 million purchase of two apartment properties with 584 units in suburban Atlanta Lion Real...
JLL Capital Markets has provided $294 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 200-unit Alvista Golden Gate apartment property in Naples, Fla The 12-year loan was written under Fannie’s Green Financing program, which generally provides a...
Starwood Property Trust Inc has provided $94 million of financing to help fund Magna Hospitality Group's $1151 million, or $371,290/room, purchase of the 310-room Embassy Suites hotel in midtown Manhattan The financing retired a $10875 million CMBS...