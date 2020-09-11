Log In or Subscribe to read more
Goldman Sachs and American General Life Insurance Co have provided $240 million of financing to fund the purchase, by a venture of SHVO and Deutsche Finance America, of 333 South Wabash Ave, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Chicago's East...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $109 million of Freddie Mac financing against Bradlee Danvers, a 433-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Danvers, Mass The loan allowed the property’s...
The 317-unit Cameron Apartments in Las Vegas has been sold for $32 million, or $100,946/unit The property, at 4600 Sirius Ave, was sold by Marquina Properties of Kennewick, Wash, to the Cacao Living Trust of Milpitas, Calif Berkadia Commercial...
JLL Capital Markets’ retail team has brokered the sale of the 103,000-square-foot Wegmans grocery store that anchors the Twin Lakes Center mixed-use property in Cary, NC As reported, Realty Income Corp, a San Diego REIT, bought the store for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Covenant Capital Group has paid $317 million, or $176,111/unit, for the 180-unit Hamptons apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Nashville, Tenn, investment manager bought the complex from Redwood Capital...
Morgan Stanley has provided $46 million of fixed-rate financing against Chasewood Technology Park, a 463,969-square-foot office property in Houston The loan helped facilitate Nitya Capital’s purchase of the four-building complex, on 104 acres...
Dallas Morning News Berkshire Property Holdings has purchased a pair of apartment properties with a combined 568 units in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas, for an undisclosed price An unidentified local investor was the seller The properties...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mall at Stonecrest in suburban Atlanta has been appraised at a value of $67 million, more than 25 percent less than the $898 million of debt the 12 million-square-foot shopping mall supports The loan is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank is said to be offering for sale a restructured loan, whose balance originally was $63 million, against the 239-room Fairfield Inn & Suites New York Midtown Manhattan Hotel in the...