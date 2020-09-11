Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Berkshire Property Holdings has purchased a pair of apartment properties with a combined 568 units in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas, for an undisclosed price An unidentified local investor was the seller The properties...
Dallas Morning News Coast Southwest is planning to develop an office and industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Placentia, Calif, company is building the property, with more than 100,000 square feet at 5215 Bear Creek Court,...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp is offering for sale the 209-unit apartment project at 185 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $400 million The 31-story building...
Houston CityBizList Colliers International has brokered the sale of a 132,000-square-foot distribution center in Houston Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed FedEx Ground fully leases the property, which sits on 1816...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co is building a 27-story office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being built at 2401 McKinney Ave, near Maple Avenue It will have 670,000 square feet of office space, a 15,000-sf retail...
Dallas Morning News Cushman & Wakefield is marketing for sale Sherry Lane Place, a 20-story office building that’s part of the Preston Center complex in Dallas An unidentified New York real estate investment partnership owns the property,...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Stuart Shaw Family Partnership Ltd and Sycamore Strategies LLC has proposed developing a 130-unit apartment property in Dallas The property, with a mix of market-rate and affordable units, is being built on the site...
Dallas Morning News Swiss American CDMO is building a 131,760-square-foot industrial facility in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The company, which manufactures skin- and wound-care products, is developing the property at 1540 Luma Road The...
Houston Business Journal Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development has started construction on a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in Baytown, Texas, about 26 miles east of Houston The property, dubbed Cedar Port Trade Center, is being built as...