Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in Washington, DC, Superior Court against the Meridian Group, claiming the Bethesda, Md, investment manager did not reimburse nearly $68 million in tenant-improvement costs at 700 K St NW in...
Philadelphia Business Journal Ensemble Real Estate Investments has paid $83 million, or $223/sf, for three office and laboratory buildings with 372,000 square feet in Philadelphia’s Navy Yard The Long Beach, Calif, company bought the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hemmer Group is planning to build an 18-story condominium project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla Construction on the 88-unit project is expected to start in the first quarter, with delivery slated for the first quarter of...
South Florida Business Journal Hillwood has filed plans to build a 145,125-square-foot e-commerce distribution facility in Miami-Dade County, Fla The application says the property will be used for receiving, sorting and distributing retail and...
VEREIT Inc has sold a stake in a 167,285-square-foot office building in Herndon, Va, in a deal that values the property at $50 million, or $299/sf Gatehouse Capital of Kuwait acquired the stake in the building, at 12975 Worldgate Centre, which is...
Passco Cos has paid $78 million, or $235,363/unit, for the 330-unit One Hampton Lake apartments in Bluffton, SC The Irvine, Calif, real estate investment company bought the property from Southeastern Co in deal that closed on Sept 10 It financed the...
Chandler Residential has paid $80 million, or $160,000/unit, for the 500-unit Colton Creek apartment complex in McDonough, Ga, about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta The Newport News, Va, company bought the property from Fairfield Residential of San...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $163 million, or $169,968/unit, for the 959-unit Pembrooke on the Green Apartments in Denver The Salt Lake City investment manager acquired the property from Oak Coast...
Commercial Property Executive Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc has bought a pair of industrial properties with a combined 566,408 square feet in St Louis for $307 million The Boston REIT purchased the fully leased properties from Real Capital Solutions...