Tampa Bay Business Journal Hemmer Group is planning to build an 18-story condominium project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla Construction on the 88-unit project is expected to start in the first quarter, with delivery slated for the first quarter of...
South Florida Business Journal Hillwood has filed plans to build a 145,125-square-foot e-commerce distribution facility in Miami-Dade County, Fla The application says the property will be used for receiving, sorting and distributing retail and...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has filed plans with Dallas city officials to build a 182,294-square-foot office building at the 1,000-acre Cypress Waters development If approved, the four-story property would be built on eight acres at 9000...
Columbus Business First Parallel Co has proposed developing a 110-unit student-housing property near the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio The Austin, Texas, developer is planning the property for a site from 88 to 100 East 9th Ave...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Daniel Corp has obtained a $689 million construction loan for the development of a 19-story apartment project in Tampa, Fla The 324-unit project is being built at Channelside Drive and East Twiggs Street in the...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Centro Cityworks and Ascent Real Estate Capital has bought a development site at 222 West Blvd in Charlotte, NC, for a planned residential project The Charlotte real estate companies plan to build 132...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Davis Group has proposed developing a three-building commercial project in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The property is being planned for a 44-acre site at the intersection of Westside and Sanctuary parkways...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has lined up a $36 million construction loan for the development of a 240-unit apartment project in Miami Bank OZK was the lender The eight-story property, dubbed Soleste Spring Gardens, is being built...
The Real Deal Edward J Minskoff Equities has proposed developing a 220,000-square-foot office building at 35 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer in March paid the Forman Group $615 million for the property’s half-acre development...