Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in Washington, DC, Superior Court against the Meridian Group, claiming the Bethesda, Md, investment manager did not reimburse nearly $68 million in tenant-improvement costs at 700 K St NW in...
Triangle Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $416 million, or about $20113/sf, for Somerset Park, a four-story office building with a total of 206,829 square feet in Raleigh, NC The Cleveland investor bought the property, which...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hemmer Group is planning to build an 18-story condominium project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla Construction on the 88-unit project is expected to start in the first quarter, with delivery slated for the first quarter of...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cabot Properties Inc and Stream Realty Partners is planning to start work soon on the latest phase of its International Logistics Center near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The 425,000-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has filed plans with Dallas city officials to build a 182,294-square-foot office building at the 1,000-acre Cypress Waters development If approved, the four-story property would be built on eight acres at 9000...
Columbus Business First Parallel Co has proposed developing a 110-unit student-housing property near the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio The Austin, Texas, developer is planning the property for a site from 88 to 100 East 9th Ave...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Daniel Corp has obtained a $689 million construction loan for the development of a 19-story apartment project in Tampa, Fla The 324-unit project is being built at Channelside Drive and East Twiggs Street in the...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Centro Cityworks and Ascent Real Estate Capital has bought a development site at 222 West Blvd in Charlotte, NC, for a planned residential project The Charlotte real estate companies plan to build 132...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Davis Group has proposed developing a three-building commercial project in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The property is being planned for a 44-acre site at the intersection of Westside and Sanctuary parkways...