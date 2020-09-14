Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hemmer Group is planning to build an 18-story condominium project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla Construction on the 88-unit project is expected to start in the first quarter, with delivery slated for the first quarter of...
South Florida Business Journal Hillwood has filed plans to build a 145,125-square-foot e-commerce distribution facility in Miami-Dade County, Fla The application says the property will be used for receiving, sorting and distributing retail and...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cabot Properties Inc and Stream Realty Partners is planning to start work soon on the latest phase of its International Logistics Center near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The 425,000-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has filed plans with Dallas city officials to build a 182,294-square-foot office building at the 1,000-acre Cypress Waters development If approved, the four-story property would be built on eight acres at 9000...
Commercial Property Executive Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc has bought a pair of industrial properties with a combined 566,408 square feet in St Louis for $307 million The Boston REIT purchased the fully leased properties from Real Capital Solutions...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Daniel Corp has obtained a $689 million construction loan for the development of a 19-story apartment project in Tampa, Fla The 324-unit project is being built at Channelside Drive and East Twiggs Street in the...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Centro Cityworks and Ascent Real Estate Capital has bought a development site at 222 West Blvd in Charlotte, NC, for a planned residential project The Charlotte real estate companies plan to build 132...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Davis Group has proposed developing a three-building commercial project in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The property is being planned for a 44-acre site at the intersection of Westside and Sanctuary parkways...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has lined up a $36 million construction loan for the development of a 240-unit apartment project in Miami Bank OZK was the lender The eight-story property, dubbed Soleste Spring Gardens, is being built...