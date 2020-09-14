Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $416 million, or about $20113/sf, for Somerset Park, a four-story office building with a total of 206,829 square feet in Raleigh, NC The Cleveland investor bought the property, which...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hemmer Group is planning to build an 18-story condominium project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla Construction on the 88-unit project is expected to start in the first quarter, with delivery slated for the first quarter of...
South Florida Business Journal Hillwood has filed plans to build a 145,125-square-foot e-commerce distribution facility in Miami-Dade County, Fla The application says the property will be used for receiving, sorting and distributing retail and...
Walker & Dunlop has originated a $2093 million Freddie Mac loan against a portfolio of three apartment properties with 500 units in Manhattan Solow Residential, which owns the properties, used the mortgage to retire securitized debt...
Passco Cos has paid $78 million, or $235,363/unit, for the 330-unit One Hampton Lake apartments in Bluffton, SC The Irvine, Calif, real estate investment company bought the property from Southeastern Co in deal that closed on Sept 10 It financed the...
Commercial Observer Zeta Charter Schools has signed a lease for 95,000 square feet at two developments that are next to each other in the Bronx, NY The school will take space at 1325 Jerome Ave and 1475 Macombs Road in the borough’s Mount Eden...
The Real Deal Knotel Inc is looking to sublease 375,000 square feet of office space at 10 locations in Manhattan The leases, most of which were signed over the past 18 months, account for nearly $200 million of commitments for the co-working company...
The Real Deal ABS Partners has filed a lawsuit against Icon Parking, claiming the parking garage operator owes more than $7 million in rent and other fees at 270 Madison Ave in Manhattan Icon occupies the second floor of the 269,000-square-foot...
Goldman Sachs and American General Life Insurance Co have provided $240 million of financing to fund the purchase, by a venture of SHVO and Deutsche Finance America, of 333 South Wabash Ave, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Chicago's East...