Children’s National Hospital has paid $393 million, or $655/sf, for a 60,000-square-foot outpatient facility in the Washington, DC, suburb of Glenarden, Md It bought the property from Heritage Partners, which had developed it in July Avison...
Dallas Morning News Holtze Magnolia LLP of Denver is offering for sale the historic Magnolia Building in Dallas Hodges Ward Elliott has been tapped to market the 29-story property, which opened in 1922 and at the time was the tallest building west...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has unveiled the 432-unit Wallis & Baker apartments in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas The complex is part of a mixed-use project that the Dallas developer is building near State Highway 121 and Grapevine...
Multi-Housing News Moderne Living has sold the 104-unit 32 Arcadia apartments in Phoenix for $148 million, or $142,307/unit Kidder Mathews brokered the deal on behalf of the buyer, which was not identified Moderne, a Phoenix multifamily real estate...
Philadelphia Business Journal Ensemble Real Estate Investments has paid $83 million, or $223/sf, for three office and laboratory buildings with 372,000 square feet in Philadelphia’s Navy Yard The Long Beach, Calif, company bought the...
Triangle Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $416 million, or about $20113/sf, for Somerset Park, a four-story office building with a total of 206,829 square feet in Raleigh, NC The Cleveland investor bought the property, which...
VEREIT Inc has sold a stake in a 167,285-square-foot office building in Herndon, Va, in a deal that values the property at $50 million, or $299/sf Gatehouse Capital of Kuwait acquired the stake in the building, at 12975 Worldgate Centre, which is...
Passco Cos has paid $78 million, or $235,363/unit, for the 330-unit One Hampton Lake apartments in Bluffton, SC The Irvine, Calif, real estate investment company bought the property from Southeastern Co in deal that closed on Sept 10 It financed the...
Chandler Residential has paid $80 million, or $160,000/unit, for the 500-unit Colton Creek apartment complex in McDonough, Ga, about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta The Newport News, Va, company bought the property from Fairfield Residential of San...