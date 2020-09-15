Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal S&B Ent LLC of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, wants to develop a two-building apartment complex with a total of 90 units in Hollywood, Fla The property has been proposed for the site of single-family homes at 2718, 2723,...
Charlotte Business Journal RangeWater Real Estate of Atlanta, formerly known as Pollack Shores Real Estate Group, has filed plans to build up to 300 apartment units in Charlotte, NC The project is being planned for a 35-acre site at 536 West Tremont...
Orlando Business Journal The Collier Cos is teaming with Benge Development Corp to build a 600-unit apartment property in Apopka, Fla, about 24 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The project is being built northwest of State Road 429 and Orange Blossom...
Bank of China has provided a $125 million construction facility for the development of a 215,000-square-foot project at 126 Nassau St in Manhattan A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and a real estate fund managed by Meritz Alternative Investment...
Dwight Capital has originated $551 million of construction financing for the 288-unit Aviva Goodyear apartments in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, Ariz The loan was written under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section...
Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in Washington, DC, Superior Court against the Meridian Group, claiming the Bethesda, Md, investment manager did not reimburse nearly $68 million in tenant-improvement costs at 700 K St NW in...
Triangle Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $416 million, or about $20113/sf, for Somerset Park, a four-story office building with a total of 206,829 square feet in Raleigh, NC The Cleveland investor bought the property, which...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hemmer Group is planning to build an 18-story condominium project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla Construction on the 88-unit project is expected to start in the first quarter, with delivery slated for the first quarter of...
South Florida Business Journal Hillwood has filed plans to build a 145,125-square-foot e-commerce distribution facility in Miami-Dade County, Fla The application says the property will be used for receiving, sorting and distributing retail and...