Dallas Morning News Holtze Magnolia LLP of Denver is offering for sale the historic Magnolia Building in Dallas Hodges Ward Elliott has been tapped to market the 29-story property, which opened in 1922 and at the time was the tallest building west...
Dallas CityBizList RADCO Cos has sold a pair of apartment properties with a combined 469 units in San Antonio for an undisclosed price Berkadia brokered the deal on behalf of the Atlanta-based seller and the buyer, Shippy Properties The properties...
Dwight Capital has originated $551 million of construction financing for the 288-unit Aviva Goodyear apartments in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, Ariz The loan was written under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section...
The Real Deal A 225-room hotel project in New Rochelle, NY, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Ward Capital Management, a Dobbs Ferry, NY, developer, had received approval last summer to build the 24-story property at 115 Cedar St It was scheduled...
The Real Deal Courtyard Management Corp is permanently closing the 167-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 8 Herald Square in Manhattan The New York company noted that the closure was due to “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by...
The Real Deal A venture led by SL Green Realty Corp yesterday opened its 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office tower in Manhattan The 67-story property, which sits next to Grand Central Terminal between East 42nd and 43rd streets, is about 70...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hemmer Group is planning to build an 18-story condominium project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla Construction on the 88-unit project is expected to start in the first quarter, with delivery slated for the first quarter of...
South Florida Business Journal Hillwood has filed plans to build a 145,125-square-foot e-commerce distribution facility in Miami-Dade County, Fla The application says the property will be used for receiving, sorting and distributing retail and...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cabot Properties Inc and Stream Realty Partners is planning to start work soon on the latest phase of its International Logistics Center near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The 425,000-square-foot...