CIM Group is merging four non-traded REITs it manages in a move that will result in a company with nearly $55 billion of assets - net-leased properties and commercial real estate debt The scale of the resulting company would put it in a better...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has negotiated an agreement that allows it to tap into a reserve account to cover its debt-service obligations and operating expenses at the 157-room La Posada de Santa Fe...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has formally agreed to transfer to its lender eight hotels with 1,054 rooms that back a $114 million mortgage through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The move was expected as the Dallas REIT previously had advised its...
Orlando Business Journal Prologis is looking to build a 169,938-square-foot industrial property near the Orlando International Airport The San Francisco REIT is seeking approval to develop the property at 4752 Judge Road It’s being called...
Hines Global Income Trust Inc has paid $1071 million, or $25682/sf, for the 417,000-square-foot Advanced Manufacturing Portfolio in Santa Clara, Calif The non-traded REIT purchased the four-building property, at 3510-3550 Bassett St, from a venture...
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc has named chief financial officer, effective tomorrow Ghosh replaces Michael Bluhm, who resigned from the Bethesda, Md, REIT at the end of last year to become managing director and global head of lodging for Morgan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic has been especially hard on operators of luxury and upper upscale hotels in large urban markets Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, just one such operator, reported that July occupancy...
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an abrupt halt to the churn, or turnover, in the loan portfolios held by mortgage REITs and other alternative lenders While interest rates are at historically low levels, which typically would result in...
Netstreit Corp, a Dallas owner of net-leased retail properties, has gone public through an initial offering of its common shares, making it the first REIT IPO of the year The company owns 163 properties with 31 million square feet in 34...