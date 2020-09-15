Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal S&B Ent LLC of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, wants to develop a two-building apartment complex with a total of 90 units in Hollywood, Fla The property has been proposed for the site of single-family homes at 2718, 2723,...
Charlotte Business Journal RangeWater Real Estate of Atlanta, formerly known as Pollack Shores Real Estate Group, has filed plans to build up to 300 apartment units in Charlotte, NC The project is being planned for a 35-acre site at 536 West Tremont...
Tampa Bay Business Journal BBVA USA and BlackRock have provided $63 million to recapitalize the Channel Club apartments in downtown Tampa, Fla JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s owner, a partnership of ECI Group and Mercury...
Orlando Business Journal The Collier Cos is teaming with Benge Development Corp to build a 600-unit apartment property in Apopka, Fla, about 24 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The project is being built northwest of State Road 429 and Orange Blossom...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has unveiled the 432-unit Wallis & Baker apartments in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas The complex is part of a mixed-use project that the Dallas developer is building near State Highway 121 and Grapevine...
Dwight Capital has originated $551 million of construction financing for the 288-unit Aviva Goodyear apartments in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, Ariz The loan was written under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section...
The Real Deal A 225-room hotel project in New Rochelle, NY, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Ward Capital Management, a Dobbs Ferry, NY, developer, had received approval last summer to build the 24-story property at 115 Cedar St It was scheduled...
The Real Deal Courtyard Management Corp is permanently closing the 167-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 8 Herald Square in Manhattan The New York company noted that the closure was due to “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by...
The Real Deal A venture led by SL Green Realty Corp yesterday opened its 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office tower in Manhattan The 67-story property, which sits next to Grand Central Terminal between East 42nd and 43rd streets, is about 70...