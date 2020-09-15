Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has unveiled the 432-unit Wallis & Baker apartments in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas The complex is part of a mixed-use project that the Dallas developer is building near State Highway 121 and Grapevine...
Dallas CityBizList RADCO Cos has sold a pair of apartment properties with a combined 469 units in San Antonio for an undisclosed price Berkadia brokered the deal on behalf of the Atlanta-based seller and the buyer, Shippy Properties The properties...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cabot Properties Inc and Stream Realty Partners is planning to start work soon on the latest phase of its International Logistics Center near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The 425,000-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has filed plans with Dallas city officials to build a 182,294-square-foot office building at the 1,000-acre Cypress Waters development If approved, the four-story property would be built on eight acres at 9000...
Dallas Morning News Xenia Hotels & Resorts is offering for sale the Fairmont Dallas and the Marriott Dallas Downtown hotels in that Texas city Hodges Ward Elliott has the listing for the properties, which are worth about $200 million, according...
Dallas Morning News Berkshire Property Holdings has purchased a pair of apartment properties with a combined 568 units in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas, for an undisclosed price An unidentified local investor was the seller The properties...
Dallas Morning News Coast Southwest is planning to develop an office and industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Placentia, Calif, company is building the property, with more than 100,000 square feet at 5215 Bear Creek Court,...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp is offering for sale the 209-unit apartment project at 185 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $400 million The 31-story building...
Houston CityBizList Colliers International has brokered the sale of a 132,000-square-foot distribution center in Houston Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed FedEx Ground fully leases the property, which sits on 1816...