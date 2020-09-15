Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has unveiled the 432-unit Wallis & Baker apartments in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas The complex is part of a mixed-use project that the Dallas developer is building near State Highway 121 and Grapevine...
The Real Deal A 225-room hotel project in New Rochelle, NY, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Ward Capital Management, a Dobbs Ferry, NY, developer, had received approval last summer to build the 24-story property at 115 Cedar St It was scheduled...
The Real Deal Courtyard Management Corp is permanently closing the 167-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 8 Herald Square in Manhattan The New York company noted that the closure was due to “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by...
The Real Deal A venture led by SL Green Realty Corp yesterday opened its 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office tower in Manhattan The 67-story property, which sits next to Grand Central Terminal between East 42nd and 43rd streets, is about 70...
Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in Washington, DC, Superior Court against the Meridian Group, claiming the Bethesda, Md, investment manager did not reimburse nearly $68 million in tenant-improvement costs at 700 K St NW in...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hemmer Group is planning to build an 18-story condominium project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla Construction on the 88-unit project is expected to start in the first quarter, with delivery slated for the first quarter of...
South Florida Business Journal Hillwood has filed plans to build a 145,125-square-foot e-commerce distribution facility in Miami-Dade County, Fla The application says the property will be used for receiving, sorting and distributing retail and...
Walker & Dunlop has originated a $2093 million Freddie Mac loan against a portfolio of three apartment properties with 500 units in Manhattan Solow Residential, which owns the properties, used the mortgage to retire securitized debt...
Passco Cos has paid $78 million, or $235,363/unit, for the 330-unit One Hampton Lake apartments in Bluffton, SC The Irvine, Calif, real estate investment company bought the property from Southeastern Co in deal that closed on Sept 10 It financed the...