The Real Deal Courtyard Management Corp is permanently closing the 167-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 8 Herald Square in Manhattan The New York company noted that the closure was due to “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by...
The Real Deal A venture led by SL Green Realty Corp yesterday opened its 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office tower in Manhattan The 67-story property, which sits next to Grand Central Terminal between East 42nd and 43rd streets, is about 70...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hemmer Group is planning to build an 18-story condominium project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla Construction on the 88-unit project is expected to start in the first quarter, with delivery slated for the first quarter of...
South Florida Business Journal Hillwood has filed plans to build a 145,125-square-foot e-commerce distribution facility in Miami-Dade County, Fla The application says the property will be used for receiving, sorting and distributing retail and...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cabot Properties Inc and Stream Realty Partners is planning to start work soon on the latest phase of its International Logistics Center near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The 425,000-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has filed plans with Dallas city officials to build a 182,294-square-foot office building at the 1,000-acre Cypress Waters development If approved, the four-story property would be built on eight acres at 9000...
Columbus Business First Parallel Co has proposed developing a 110-unit student-housing property near the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio The Austin, Texas, developer is planning the property for a site from 88 to 100 East 9th Ave...
Commercial Observer Zeta Charter Schools has signed a lease for 95,000 square feet at two developments that are next to each other in the Bronx, NY The school will take space at 1325 Jerome Ave and 1475 Macombs Road in the borough’s Mount Eden...
Reuters Town Sports International Inc, the owner of 185 fitness centers in Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection The company’s portfolio includes 99 New York Sports Clubs Most of its...