Dallas CityBizList RADCO Cos has sold a pair of apartment properties with a combined 469 units in San Antonio for an undisclosed price Berkadia brokered the deal on behalf of the Atlanta-based seller and the buyer, Shippy Properties The properties...
Multi-Housing News Moderne Living has sold the 104-unit 32 Arcadia apartments in Phoenix for $148 million, or $142,307/unit Kidder Mathews brokered the deal on behalf of the buyer, which was not identified Moderne, a Phoenix multifamily real estate...
Philadelphia Business Journal Ensemble Real Estate Investments has paid $83 million, or $223/sf, for three office and laboratory buildings with 372,000 square feet in Philadelphia’s Navy Yard The Long Beach, Calif, company bought the...
Triangle Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $416 million, or about $20113/sf, for Somerset Park, a four-story office building with a total of 206,829 square feet in Raleigh, NC The Cleveland investor bought the property, which...
VEREIT Inc has sold a stake in a 167,285-square-foot office building in Herndon, Va, in a deal that values the property at $50 million, or $299/sf Gatehouse Capital of Kuwait acquired the stake in the building, at 12975 Worldgate Centre, which is...
Passco Cos has paid $78 million, or $235,363/unit, for the 330-unit One Hampton Lake apartments in Bluffton, SC The Irvine, Calif, real estate investment company bought the property from Southeastern Co in deal that closed on Sept 10 It financed the...
Chandler Residential has paid $80 million, or $160,000/unit, for the 500-unit Colton Creek apartment complex in McDonough, Ga, about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta The Newport News, Va, company bought the property from Fairfield Residential of San...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $163 million, or $169,968/unit, for the 959-unit Pembrooke on the Green Apartments in Denver The Salt Lake City investment manager acquired the property from Oak Coast...
Commercial Property Executive Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc has bought a pair of industrial properties with a combined 566,408 square feet in St Louis for $307 million The Boston REIT purchased the fully leased properties from Real Capital Solutions...