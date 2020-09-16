Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Sansome Partners and Hunter Properties has secured $155 million of financing against a 380,951-square-foot office complex that opened earlier this year in San Jose, Calif Deutsche Bank and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Signature Bank has provided $43 million of financing to help fund the acquisition of Stonehenge 58, a 126-unit apartment building in Manhattan As reported, a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and Stonehenge...
Crain’s New York Business Prime Storage Group has paid $26 million for the self-storage facility at 950 University Ave in the Bronx, NY It bought the property from Tuck It Away Storage, which had purchased the building in 2012 for nearly $11...
Commercial Observer Four junior mezzanine loans with a combined balance of $895 million against residential condominium projects in Manhattan are headed to a foreclosure auction scheduled for Nov 12 The portfolio consists of the $255 million loan...
Commercial Property Executive CenterPoint Properties has bought a 276,330-square-foot warehouse at 19826 Russell Road South in Kent, Wash, for $445 million, or $16104/sf The Oak Brook, Ill, industrial real estate investment company purchased the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal BBVA USA and BlackRock have provided $63 million to recapitalize the Channel Club apartments in downtown Tampa, Fla JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s owner, a partnership of ECI Group and Mercury...
Bank of China has provided a $125 million construction facility for the development of a 215,000-square-foot project at 126 Nassau St in Manhattan A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and a real estate fund managed by Meritz Alternative Investment...
Children’s National Hospital has paid $393 million, or $655/sf, for a 60,000-square-foot outpatient facility in the Washington, DC, suburb of Glenarden, Md It bought the property from Heritage Partners, which had developed it in July Avison...
Dallas CityBizList RADCO Cos has sold a pair of apartment properties with a combined 469 units in San Antonio for an undisclosed price Berkadia brokered the deal on behalf of the Atlanta-based seller and the buyer, Shippy Properties The properties...