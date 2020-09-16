Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Signature Bank has provided $43 million of financing to help fund the acquisition of Stonehenge 58, a 126-unit apartment building in Manhattan As reported, a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and Stonehenge...
Crain’s New York Business Prime Storage Group has paid $26 million for the self-storage facility at 950 University Ave in the Bronx, NY It bought the property from Tuck It Away Storage, which had purchased the building in 2012 for nearly $11...
Children’s National Hospital has paid $393 million, or $655/sf, for a 60,000-square-foot outpatient facility in the Washington, DC, suburb of Glenarden, Md It bought the property from Heritage Partners, which had developed it in July Avison...
Dallas CityBizList RADCO Cos has sold a pair of apartment properties with a combined 469 units in San Antonio for an undisclosed price Berkadia brokered the deal on behalf of the Atlanta-based seller and the buyer, Shippy Properties The properties...
Multi-Housing News Moderne Living has sold the 104-unit 32 Arcadia apartments in Phoenix for $148 million, or $142,307/unit Kidder Mathews brokered the deal on behalf of the buyer, which was not identified Moderne, a Phoenix multifamily real estate...
Philadelphia Business Journal Ensemble Real Estate Investments has paid $83 million, or $223/sf, for three office and laboratory buildings with 372,000 square feet in Philadelphia’s Navy Yard The Long Beach, Calif, company bought the...
Triangle Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $416 million, or about $20113/sf, for Somerset Park, a four-story office building with a total of 206,829 square feet in Raleigh, NC The Cleveland investor bought the property, which...
VEREIT Inc has sold a stake in a 167,285-square-foot office building in Herndon, Va, in a deal that values the property at $50 million, or $299/sf Gatehouse Capital of Kuwait acquired the stake in the building, at 12975 Worldgate Centre, which is...
Passco Cos has paid $78 million, or $235,363/unit, for the 330-unit One Hampton Lake apartments in Bluffton, SC The Irvine, Calif, real estate investment company bought the property from Southeastern Co in deal that closed on Sept 10 It financed the...