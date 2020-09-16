Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Hartman Income REIT has proposed building a 123,000-square-foot industrial project in North Fort Worth, Texas The Houston REIT has filed plans to build the two-building property near Loop 820 It will cost more than $65 million to...
San Antonio Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is planning to build a 141,360-square-foot logistics center in San Antonio The industrial property is being planned for a development site at 4886 North Loop 1604 West The developer, a Dallas subsidiary...
Dallas Morning News Holtze Magnolia LLP of Denver is offering for sale the historic Magnolia Building in Dallas Hodges Ward Elliott has been tapped to market the 29-story property, which opened in 1922 and at the time was the tallest building west...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has unveiled the 432-unit Wallis & Baker apartments in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas The complex is part of a mixed-use project that the Dallas developer is building near State Highway 121 and Grapevine...
Dallas CityBizList RADCO Cos has sold a pair of apartment properties with a combined 469 units in San Antonio for an undisclosed price Berkadia brokered the deal on behalf of the Atlanta-based seller and the buyer, Shippy Properties The properties...
Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in Washington, DC, Superior Court against the Meridian Group, claiming the Bethesda, Md, investment manager did not reimburse nearly $68 million in tenant-improvement costs at 700 K St NW in...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cabot Properties Inc and Stream Realty Partners is planning to start work soon on the latest phase of its International Logistics Center near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The 425,000-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has filed plans with Dallas city officials to build a 182,294-square-foot office building at the 1,000-acre Cypress Waters development If approved, the four-story property would be built on eight acres at 9000...
Commercial Observer Zeta Charter Schools has signed a lease for 95,000 square feet at two developments that are next to each other in the Bronx, NY The school will take space at 1325 Jerome Ave and 1475 Macombs Road in the borough’s Mount Eden...