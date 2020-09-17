Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive The California State Teachers’ Retirement System has formed a venture with Beacon Capital Partners to buy the 70,647-square-foot First & Eagle office building in Seattle for $507 million, or $71765/sf The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $426 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the acquisition of two apartment properties with 568 units that sit next to each other in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas As...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Signature Bank has provided $43 million of financing to help fund the acquisition of Stonehenge 58, a 126-unit apartment building in Manhattan As reported, a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and Stonehenge...
Crain’s New York Business Prime Storage Group has paid $26 million for the self-storage facility at 950 University Ave in the Bronx, NY It bought the property from Tuck It Away Storage, which had purchased the building in 2012 for nearly $11...
Commercial Property Executive CenterPoint Properties has bought a 276,330-square-foot warehouse at 19826 Russell Road South in Kent, Wash, for $445 million, or $16104/sf The Oak Brook, Ill, industrial real estate investment company purchased the...
Children’s National Hospital has paid $393 million, or $655/sf, for a 60,000-square-foot outpatient facility in the Washington, DC, suburb of Glenarden, Md It bought the property from Heritage Partners, which had developed it in July Avison...
Dallas CityBizList RADCO Cos has sold a pair of apartment properties with a combined 469 units in San Antonio for an undisclosed price Berkadia brokered the deal on behalf of the Atlanta-based seller and the buyer, Shippy Properties The properties...
Multi-Housing News Moderne Living has sold the 104-unit 32 Arcadia apartments in Phoenix for $148 million, or $142,307/unit Kidder Mathews brokered the deal on behalf of the buyer, which was not identified Moderne, a Phoenix multifamily real estate...
Philadelphia Business Journal Ensemble Real Estate Investments has paid $83 million, or $223/sf, for three office and laboratory buildings with 372,000 square feet in Philadelphia’s Navy Yard The Long Beach, Calif, company bought the...