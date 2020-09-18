Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas CityBizList Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Coachlite Mobile Home Park, a 113,692-square-foot manufactured homes community at 7114 Dixie Drive in Houston The buyer and seller were unidentified limited liability companies...
Dallas Morning News Abington Properties of New York has bought the Modera Hall Street apartments in downtown Dallas The 340-unit property, which sits on 35 acres at 1800 North Hall St, was built four years ago by a venture of GID Real Estate...
Dallas CityBizList A private investor has bought Conroe Business Park, a 102,000-square-foot industrial property at 1300 South Frazier St in Conroe, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the...
Dallas CityBizList An unidentified partnership has sold Big Space Storage, a 137,760-square-fot self-storage facility in Houston A limited liability company bought the property, at 11847 Spears Road, for an undisclosed price The property was built...
San Antonio Business Journal Local company Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Authority are breaking ground soon on a 213-unit apartment and townhome property in that city The development is being planned for a pair of plots along...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Catalfumo Construction and Development and Rawe Development and Construction is building an office and apartment project in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The project is being planned for a 67-acre development...
South Florida Business Journal Rilea Group has lined up $458 million of construction financing for a 297-unit apartment property in Sunrise, Fla Abanca USA provided the loan The developer is building the property on 138 acres at 8894 NW 44th St, on...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of 908 Group Holdings of Tampa, Fla, wants to build an 18-story apartment building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood The 108-unit project, dubbed 28 Edgewater, is being planned for a development site...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of ESJ Capital Partners has proposed developing a 300-room hotel on Miami’s Watson Island The project is being proposed for a parking lot site at the Jungle Island eco-adventure park The 11-story...