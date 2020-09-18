Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ AAA Wholesale Group has signed a lease for 130,000 square feet of industrial space at 370 Essex St in Lodi, NJ Urban Edge Properties owns the former National Wholesale Liquidators store, which is being converted to a warehouse and...
The Real Deal Regus has thrown six of its locations in New York City into bankruptcy Four of the flexible-office provider’s locations are in midtown Manhattan: 1325 Sixth Ave, 1501 Broadway, 424-434 West 33rd St and 1740 Broadway The others...
Commercial Observer Atlas Capital Group has sold the development site at 24-02 Queens Plaza South in Queens, NY, for $40 million An entity linked to Botanic Properties acquired the site and plans to build a 270,000-square-foot commercial property on...
Real Estate NJ Dobco Inc plans to reposition the former Toys “R” Us headquarters complex in Wayne, NJ The company acquired the 603,000-square-foot property through an auction after the retailer filed for bankruptcy protection Dobco has...
Commercial real estate analysts expect a sharp increase in distressed properties coming to the sales market next year, thanks to the havoc wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic It's not a question of whether or not the market will see an influx of...
Crain’s New York Business Prime Storage Group has paid $26 million for the self-storage facility at 950 University Ave in the Bronx, NY It bought the property from Tuck It Away Storage, which had purchased the building in 2012 for nearly $11...
Commercial Observer Four junior mezzanine loans with a combined balance of $895 million against residential condominium projects in Manhattan are headed to a foreclosure auction scheduled for Nov 12 The portfolio consists of the $255 million loan...
Boston Business Journal The Boston Planning and Development Agency has said it will not recommend the proposed renovation of a vacant distribution center that would have been occupied by Amazoncom Inc at 4 Alger St in South Boston The property...
Washington Business Journal Boston Properties Inc is considering selling a portfolio of three data-center and flex-office buildings with a combined 245,578 square feet in Springfield, Va The properties that the Boston REIT may sell are: – 7374...