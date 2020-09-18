Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Cardone Capital has bought the 533-unit Port Royale Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Aventua, Fla, company tapped the crowdfunding market to help finance the purchase, raising $50 million It also obtained a $7924...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Resource Real Estate has proposed merging three non-traded apartment REITs it manages, creating a portfolio of 51 properties with 14,995 units in 15 states valued at $3 billion The resulting company’s...
REBusiness Online Facebook has bought a 400,000-square-foot office complex in Bellevue, Wash, for $368 million, or $920/sf REI, an outdoor recreational equipment retailer, sold the three-building property, at 1209 124th Ave NE and 1550 and 1565...
Dallas Morning News Crescent Real Estate has bought The Hotel at Avalon, a 330-room luxury property in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The Fort Worth, Texas, company bought the property, which is part of the $1 billion Avalon mixed-use...
W5 Group, a Miami Beach, Fla, family office, is pursuing student-housing investments near top-tier universities throughout the United States as many other investors are shying away from the sector The company's foray into the student-housing market...
Dallas CityBizList Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Coachlite Mobile Home Park, a 113,692-square-foot manufactured homes community at 7114 Dixie Drive in Houston The buyer and seller were unidentified limited liability companies...
Dallas Morning News Abington Properties of New York has bought the Modera Hall Street apartments in downtown Dallas The 340-unit property, which sits on 35 acres at 1800 North Hall St, was built four years ago by a venture of GID Real Estate...
Dallas CityBizList A private investor has bought Conroe Business Park, a 102,000-square-foot industrial property at 1300 South Frazier St in Conroe, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the...
Dallas CityBizList An unidentified partnership has sold Big Space Storage, a 137,760-square-fot self-storage facility in Houston A limited liability company bought the property, at 11847 Spears Road, for an undisclosed price The property was built...