Dallas Morning News Crescent Real Estate has bought The Hotel at Avalon, a 330-room luxury property in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The Fort Worth, Texas, company bought the property, which is part of the $1 billion Avalon mixed-use...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Driftwood Capital, a Coral Gables, Fla, real estate company, is looking to raise $100 million of equity commitments for its latest hotel investment fund The vehicle, Driftwood Lending Partners, will...
Dallas CityBizList Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Coachlite Mobile Home Park, a 113,692-square-foot manufactured homes community at 7114 Dixie Drive in Houston The buyer and seller were unidentified limited liability companies...
Dallas Morning News Abington Properties of New York has bought the Modera Hall Street apartments in downtown Dallas The 340-unit property, which sits on 35 acres at 1800 North Hall St, was built four years ago by a venture of GID Real Estate...
Dallas CityBizList A private investor has bought Conroe Business Park, a 102,000-square-foot industrial property at 1300 South Frazier St in Conroe, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the...
Dallas CityBizList An unidentified partnership has sold Big Space Storage, a 137,760-square-fot self-storage facility in Houston A limited liability company bought the property, at 11847 Spears Road, for an undisclosed price The property was built...
The Chicago investment manager, formerly known as CA Ventures, is planning to invest $500 million annually in medical-office and life-sciences deals It sees demand for those properties increasing in the coming years as more medical care is taking...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Onyx Equities, Taconic Capital Advisors, Machine Investment Group and Axonic Capital has paid $1596 million, or about $107/sf, for a portfolio of 10 office buildings with nearly 15 million...
Philadelphia Business Journal Velocity Venture Partners has paid $33 million, or about $50/sf, for the 667,019-square-foot industrial building at 2750 Morris Road in the Philadelphia suburb of Lansdale, Pa The Philadelphia company bought the...