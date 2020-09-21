Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Preferred Office Properties has been forced to delay the start of construction for a 32-story office building in Raleigh, NC The developer, an affiliate of Atlanta REIT Preferred Apartment Communities, was expected to...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners has topped out construction on its 23-story apartment building that’s under construction in Tampa, Fla The 388-unit property, which will include a ground-floor retail component, is being...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Bakery Express of Central Florida Inc has filed plans to build a 195,000-square-foot warehouse near the Orlando International Airport The property has been proposed for a 135-acre site northwest of Landstar...
Dallas Morning News JLL is marketing for sale Gables Uptown Tower, a 21-story apartment building with 196 units in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The property, at 3227 McKinney Ave, was built in 1986 and is more than 93 percent occupied It...
Dallas Morning News A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has bought the Kinstead Apartments, a 376-unit property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas ZOM Living, the developer, sold the six-building property, at 5701 McKinney Place Drive,...
Dallas Morning News Logistics Property Co has broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Chicago company is building the industrial property off Interstate 45 as part of the 252-acre Southport...
Dallas CityBizList Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Coachlite Mobile Home Park, a 113,692-square-foot manufactured homes community at 7114 Dixie Drive in Houston The buyer and seller were unidentified limited liability companies...
Dallas Morning News Abington Properties of New York has bought the Modera Hall Street apartments in downtown Dallas The 340-unit property, which sits on 35 acres at 1800 North Hall St, was built four years ago by a venture of GID Real Estate...
Dallas CityBizList A private investor has bought Conroe Business Park, a 102,000-square-foot industrial property at 1300 South Frazier St in Conroe, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the...