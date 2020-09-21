Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Preferred Office Properties has been forced to delay the start of construction for a 32-story office building in Raleigh, NC The developer, an affiliate of Atlanta REIT Preferred Apartment Communities, was expected to...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Bakery Express of Central Florida Inc has filed plans to build a 195,000-square-foot warehouse near the Orlando International Airport The property has been proposed for a 135-acre site northwest of Landstar...
Dallas Morning News NE Construction has proposed developing a 186-unit apartment building in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The four-story property is being proposed for a three-acre site along Spring Valley Road that’s currently home...
South Florida Business Journal Cardone Capital has bought the 533-unit Port Royale Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Aventua, Fla, company tapped the crowdfunding market to help finance the purchase, raising $50 million It also obtained a $7924...
Dallas Morning News Crescent Real Estate has bought The Hotel at Avalon, a 330-room luxury property in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The Fort Worth, Texas, company bought the property, which is part of the $1 billion Avalon mixed-use...
Dallas Morning News Logistics Property Co has broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Chicago company is building the industrial property off Interstate 45 as part of the 252-acre Southport...
San Antonio Business Journal Local company Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Authority are breaking ground soon on a 213-unit apartment and townhome property in that city The development is being planned for a pair of plots along...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Catalfumo Construction and Development and Rawe Development and Construction is building an office and apartment project in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The project is being planned for a 67-acre development...
South Florida Business Journal Rilea Group has lined up $458 million of construction financing for a 297-unit apartment property in Sunrise, Fla Abanca USA provided the loan The developer is building the property on 138 acres at 8894 NW 44th St, on...