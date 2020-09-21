Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ares Management Corp has provided $1477 million to fund the $1596 million purchase of a 10-property office portfolio in Northern New Jersey by a venture of Onyx Equities, Taconic Capital Partners, Axonic Capital and Machine Investment Group The...
Dallas Morning News JLL is marketing for sale Gables Uptown Tower, a 21-story apartment building with 196 units in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The property, at 3227 McKinney Ave, was built in 1986 and is more than 93 percent occupied It...
Dallas Morning News NE Construction has proposed developing a 186-unit apartment building in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The four-story property is being proposed for a three-acre site along Spring Valley Road that’s currently home...
REBusiness Online Trailbreak Partners has bought the 171-unit Confluence at Three Springs apartments in Durango, Colo, for $352 million, or $205,847/unit The Denver private equity company purchased the property, at 150 Confluence Ave, from GF...
Rentvcom Davies Torrance Trust has bought a 63,200-square-foot office building at 11919 Foundation Place in Gold River, Calif, for $143 million, or about $22627/sf The Oakland, Calif, trust purchased the Gold Pointe Corporate Center Building E from...
Crain’s New York Business Botanic Properties, which is backed by Carlyle Group, has paid $40 million, or $54054/sf, for 24-02 Queens Plaza South, a 74,000-square-foot property in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY, that’s leased to...
South Florida Business Journal Cardone Capital has bought the 533-unit Port Royale Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Aventua, Fla, company tapped the crowdfunding market to help finance the purchase, raising $50 million It also obtained a $7924...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Resource Real Estate has proposed merging three non-traded apartment REITs it manages, creating a portfolio of 51 properties with 14,995 units in 15 states valued at $3 billion The resulting company’s...
REBusiness Online Facebook has bought a 400,000-square-foot office complex in Bellevue, Wash, for $368 million, or $920/sf REI, an outdoor recreational equipment retailer, sold the three-building property, at 1209 124th Ave NE and 1550 and 1565...