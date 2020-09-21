Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Ark, has been appraised at a value of only $331 million, down significantly from the $142 million appraised value given to it just nine years ago A 283,326-square-foot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $190 million CMBS loan against the White Marsh Mall in Baltimore has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors because it’s expected to default An $80 million piece of the loan...
A venture of Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners is seeking an $860 million loan against the 11 million-square-foot office building at 111 Wall St in Manhattan It has hired NKF Capital Markets to arrange the loan, which the venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Driftwood Capital, a Coral Gables, Fla, real estate company, is looking to raise $100 million of equity commitments for its latest hotel investment fund The vehicle, Driftwood Lending Partners, will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $426 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the acquisition of two apartment properties with 568 units that sit next to each other in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas As...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Sansome Partners and Hunter Properties has secured $155 million of financing against a 380,951-square-foot office complex that opened earlier this year in San Jose, Calif Deutsche Bank and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Signature Bank has provided $43 million of financing to help fund the acquisition of Stonehenge 58, a 126-unit apartment building in Manhattan As reported, a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and Stonehenge...
Commercial Observer Four junior mezzanine loans with a combined balance of $895 million against residential condominium projects in Manhattan are headed to a foreclosure auction scheduled for Nov 12 The portfolio consists of the $255 million loan...
Tampa Bay Business Journal BBVA USA and BlackRock have provided $63 million to recapitalize the Channel Club apartments in downtown Tampa, Fla JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s owner, a partnership of ECI Group and Mercury...