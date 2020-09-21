Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has bought the Kinstead Apartments, a 376-unit property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas ZOM Living, the developer, sold the six-building property, at 5701 McKinney Place Drive,...
REBusiness Online Trailbreak Partners has bought the 171-unit Confluence at Three Springs apartments in Durango, Colo, for $352 million, or $205,847/unit The Denver private equity company purchased the property, at 150 Confluence Ave, from GF...
Rentvcom Davies Torrance Trust has bought a 63,200-square-foot office building at 11919 Foundation Place in Gold River, Calif, for $143 million, or about $22627/sf The Oakland, Calif, trust purchased the Gold Pointe Corporate Center Building E from...
Crain’s New York Business Botanic Properties, which is backed by Carlyle Group, has paid $40 million, or $54054/sf, for 24-02 Queens Plaza South, a 74,000-square-foot property in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY, that’s leased to...
South Florida Business Journal Cardone Capital has bought the 533-unit Port Royale Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Aventua, Fla, company tapped the crowdfunding market to help finance the purchase, raising $50 million It also obtained a $7924...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Resource Real Estate has proposed merging three non-traded apartment REITs it manages, creating a portfolio of 51 properties with 14,995 units in 15 states valued at $3 billion The resulting company’s...
REBusiness Online Facebook has bought a 400,000-square-foot office complex in Bellevue, Wash, for $368 million, or $920/sf REI, an outdoor recreational equipment retailer, sold the three-building property, at 1209 124th Ave NE and 1550 and 1565...
Rentvcom Hearst Communications has bought a 44,800-square-foot office building at 1098 Harrison St in San Francisco for $52 million, or $1,160/sf The media company purchased the property from Embarcadero Capital Partners, which had acquired it in...
Dallas Morning News Crescent Real Estate has bought The Hotel at Avalon, a 330-room luxury property in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The Fort Worth, Texas, company bought the property, which is part of the $1 billion Avalon mixed-use...