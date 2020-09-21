Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners has topped out construction on its 23-story apartment building that’s under construction in Tampa, Fla The 388-unit property, which will include a ground-floor retail component, is being...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Bakery Express of Central Florida Inc has filed plans to build a 195,000-square-foot warehouse near the Orlando International Airport The property has been proposed for a 135-acre site northwest of Landstar...
Dallas Morning News NE Construction has proposed developing a 186-unit apartment building in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The four-story property is being proposed for a three-acre site along Spring Valley Road that’s currently home...
South Florida Business Journal Cardone Capital has bought the 533-unit Port Royale Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Aventua, Fla, company tapped the crowdfunding market to help finance the purchase, raising $50 million It also obtained a $7924...
Dallas Morning News Crescent Real Estate has bought The Hotel at Avalon, a 330-room luxury property in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The Fort Worth, Texas, company bought the property, which is part of the $1 billion Avalon mixed-use...
Dallas Morning News Logistics Property Co has broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Chicago company is building the industrial property off Interstate 45 as part of the 252-acre Southport...
San Antonio Business Journal Local company Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Authority are breaking ground soon on a 213-unit apartment and townhome property in that city The development is being planned for a pair of plots along...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Catalfumo Construction and Development and Rawe Development and Construction is building an office and apartment project in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The project is being planned for a 67-acre development...
South Florida Business Journal Rilea Group has lined up $458 million of construction financing for a 297-unit apartment property in Sunrise, Fla Abanca USA provided the loan The developer is building the property on 138 acres at 8894 NW 44th St, on...