South Florida Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has paid $2206 million for a development site in the Miami suburb of Homestead, Fla, where it plans to build a distribution center Miami-Dade County sold the 769-acre site at 13200 SW 272nd St As part of...
Charlotte Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners is developing Rock Hill Commerce Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in the Charlotte, NC, area The Indianapolis company is developing the four-building property off Celriver Road...
South Florida Business Journal The Boynton Beach, Fla, Planning and Development Board is reviewing a plan for a 274-unit apartment property in that south Florida city GCI Acquisitions, an affiliate of Goldberg Cos Inc, has proposed developing the...
Charlotte Business Journal Preferred Office Properties has been forced to delay the start of construction for a 32-story office building in Raleigh, NC The developer, an affiliate of Atlanta REIT Preferred Apartment Communities, was expected to...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners has topped out construction on its 23-story apartment building that’s under construction in Tampa, Fla The 388-unit property, which will include a ground-floor retail component, is being...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Bakery Express of Central Florida Inc has filed plans to build a 195,000-square-foot warehouse near the Orlando International Airport The property has been proposed for a 135-acre site northwest of Landstar...
Dallas Morning News NE Construction has proposed developing a 186-unit apartment building in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The four-story property is being proposed for a three-acre site along Spring Valley Road that’s currently home...
South Florida Business Journal Cardone Capital has bought the 533-unit Port Royale Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Aventua, Fla, company tapped the crowdfunding market to help finance the purchase, raising $50 million It also obtained a $7924...
Dallas Morning News Crescent Real Estate has bought The Hotel at Avalon, a 330-room luxury property in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The Fort Worth, Texas, company bought the property, which is part of the $1 billion Avalon mixed-use...