PostRoad Group has provided $33 million of financing for the purchase and renovation of a 14-story dormitory building in Philadelphia’s University City area JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan The 14-story building, at 3701 Chestnut St, was...
Crain’s New York Business The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 87 percent of the restaurants in New York City did not pay all the rent they owed last month Meanwhile, 60 percent of landlords who rent space to restaurateurs didn’t...
The $642 million loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall in suburban Minneapolis has been put on the sales block NKF has the listing for the distressed loan, which now is classified as being in foreclosure It is one of four remaining in the...
A venture of Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners is seeking an $860 million loan against the 11 million-square-foot office building at 111 Wall St in Manhattan It has hired NKF Capital Markets to arrange the loan, which the venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Driftwood Capital, a Coral Gables, Fla, real estate company, is looking to raise $100 million of equity commitments for its latest hotel investment fund The vehicle, Driftwood Lending Partners, will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $426 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the acquisition of two apartment properties with 568 units that sit next to each other in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas As...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Sansome Partners and Hunter Properties has secured $155 million of financing against a 380,951-square-foot office complex that opened earlier this year in San Jose, Calif Deutsche Bank and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Signature Bank has provided $43 million of financing to help fund the acquisition of Stonehenge 58, a 126-unit apartment building in Manhattan As reported, a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and Stonehenge...
Commercial Observer Four junior mezzanine loans with a combined balance of $895 million against residential condominium projects in Manhattan are headed to a foreclosure auction scheduled for Nov 12 The portfolio consists of the $255 million loan...